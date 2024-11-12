FIR against production house of Kannada movie and 2 others for felling of trees in forest land

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against the production company of a Kannada movie and two others in connection with felling of trees in a forest land here, where a set was erected for its shooting, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The FIR was registered as per the directions of the VIII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here, they said.

"As per court's order, a case has been registered by the forest department against KVN Monster Mind Creations which is producing the movie ('Toxic', starring actor Yash), the General Manager of Canara Bank and the General Manager of HMT limited," an official said.

Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said an investigation is on and after the probe, chargesheet will be filed against the guilty and subsequently, action taken.

Advertisment

"It is clear that crime has been committed as trees have been cut. Now after inquiry, further action will be taken," he said. Citing preliminary investigation, the Minister said that there is evidence for cutting of trees and investigation is on to find out who is behind it.

The matter came to light on October 29 when Khandre conducted a spot inspection of the site where a set had been erected for shooting of the movie. He had later directed officials concerned to take disciplinary action against those who permitted felling of trees in the forest land.

In a note to Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, he had said a total of 599 acres of reserve forest in Bengaluru's Peenya plantation 1 and plantation 2 is gazetted and it was illegally handed over to HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) in the 1960s without de-notification.

Advertisment

He also quoted the Supreme Court as observing: "once a forest is always a forest unless de-notified." The Minister also noted that the land that is in HMT's possession without de-notification is a part of the forest.

"HMT illegally sold the forest land in its possession to various government and private organisations and individuals and non-forestry activities take place here. The felling of trees in this forest area is visible from the satellite image," Khandre had said. PTI AMP RS RS