FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Assam for ‘fighting the Indian state’ remarks

New Delhi: Assam Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks suggesting his party is fighting against the Indian state.

At the launch event of the Congress party's new headquarters in Delhi, Gandhi stated that "the BJP and RSS have taken control of every institution, and we are now in opposition to the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself."

Monjit Chetia, the individual who lodged the complaint, argued that Gandhi's statements went beyond the bounds of acceptable free speech, suggesting they endangered public order and national security.

Chetia accused Gandhi of undermining the state's authority, potentially stirring up unrest and separatist tendencies. He claimed that by announcing his fight against the "Indian State itself," Gandhi was deliberately promoting subversive actions and rebellion.

Chetia emphasised that given Gandhi's role as the Leader of the Opposition, his actions were particularly troubling. Instead of fostering trust in democratic institutions, he accused Gandhi of using his position to spread disinformation and incite rebellion, thus threatening India's unity and sovereignty.

This has resulted in an FIR being filed against Rahul Gandhi under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Guwahati's Pan Bazar Police Station.