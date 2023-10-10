FIR against Rajasthan Rifle Association coach for raping, molesting woman players, say police

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Rifle Association coach has been booked for allegedly raping and molesting five women shooters over the past few years, police said Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday based on a complaint by the joint secretary of the association on behalf of the victims.

The complaint said coach Shashikant Sharma raped two players and molested three others over the years. During the Green Cup tournament held in Italy earlier this year, the coach had allegedly forced one of the players to share a room with him, police said.

"A case was registered on Sunday under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 509 (sexual harassment) and sections of the POCSO Act," DCP (East) Gyanchand Yadav said. PTI AG NSD NSD