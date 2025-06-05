FIR against RCB, event management firm, KSCA for stampede near Chinnaswamy cricket stadium

Bengaluru: A case was registered against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment private limited, Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium here that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 56, police said on Thursday.

Following a complaint by a police inspector, the case was registered at Cubbon Park station, they said.

In the FIR, RCB Franchise has been listed as accused 1, DNA entertainment private limited as accused 2 and Karnataka State Cricket Association Administrative Committee as accused 3, they said.

The case has been transferred to the criminal investigation department for inquiry.

According to the police, the case was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 121 (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Eleven people died and 56 people were injured in the stampede that broke out near the stadium as a special felicitation ceremony was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association to honour the RCB players.

The state government has ordered a magisterial probe into the stampede incident which is being led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.