FIR against RGP chief Manoj Parab for confronting Goa minister

Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) The Goa police on Tuesday registered a case of criminal intimidation against Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) chief Manoj Parab after he allegedly confronted State Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar at a public campaign, an official said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Parab at Colvale police station in North Goa, he said.

Parab was summoned to the police station at 10 am, the official said.

According to the police, the RGP president allegedly confronted Halarnkar about GST reforms during the GST Bachat Utsav campaign at Pirna village in the latter's constituency, Thivim, last week.

A video of Parab questioning Halarnkar about the GST reforms has gone viral on social media.

Talking to reporters, RGP MLA Viresh Borkar, who accompanied Parab to the police station, accused the BJP of trying to suppress the voice of the people.

The BJP had tried such pressure tactics in the past, but RGP leaders have refused to buckle under pressure, he said. PTI RPS ARU