FIR against RTO officials over `conspiracy' to defame colleague

Nagpur, Nov 14 (PTI) A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Sitabuldi police station here against a few current and former RTO officials for allegedly conspiring to defame a fellow transport official.

As per complainant Ravindra Shaligram Bhuyar, Regional Transport Official, Akola, he had had a dispute with the accused when posted in Nagpur between 2021 and 2022.

One of the accused, who coveted his post, joined hands with others who were unhappy with his strict working style, and false complaints were lodged against him, Bhuyar alleged.

The accused were involved in a transfer racket that he helped expose, the complaint claimed.

In January 2024, police submitted a `B-Summary' report in the magistrate's court stating that there was no substance in a complaint registered against Bhuyar and it should be closed. The court, in its order, observed that a case should be registered against those who filed the false complaint, and accordingly the FIR was registered, a police official said.

Investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR KRK