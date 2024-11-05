FIR against Sanjay Raut's brother for remarks against Shiv Sena's woman leader

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut, the brother of party leader Sanjay Raut, for allegedly making offensive remarks against rival Shiv Sena leader Suvarna Karanje, an official said.

Sunil Raut and Karanje are pitted against each other in Mumbai's Vikhroli assembly seat.

The Sena (UBT) candidate allegedly made the comments at an event in Tagore Nagar area of suburban Vikhroli on October 27 and a video of it later went viral on social media.

Following a complaint by Karanje, the police on Monday registered a case against Sunil Raut under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 79 (insult to modesty of woman), the official said.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI ZA GK