FIR against school for irregularities in bus registration

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) A police case was registered against a school, its principal and some others in connection with alleged irregularities in chassis number and registration of a bus, an official said on Friday.

The case was registered on the complaint of RTO motor vehicle inspector Sanket Chavan, who found that a school bus was running with forged documents and mismatched chassis details since the last two years, resulting in a loss of Rs 8.66 lakh to the state transport department, he added.

"Chavan found that chassis number stamped on the bus did not match the registration and number plate details available in official records. It was revealed that the school had purchased the bus from a Thane-based dealer without following mandatory protocols under the Motor Vehicles Act, including proper registration, verification, and payment of motor vehicle tax," the official said.

An FIR was registered against the educational institute, its director and principal, the vehicle dealer and driver as well as others under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act for endangering life or personal safety of others, cheating, forgery and conspiracy, the Navghar police station official said. PTI ZA BNM