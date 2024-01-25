FIR against senior CRPF officers, a govt's mistake: J’khand Guv

Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that registering an FIR against senior CRPF officers, a day after Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is a government's "mistake".

Advertisment

The local administration on January 21 lodged an FIR against senior CRPF officers for "violating" prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC during the questioning of Soren by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Speaking to the reporters, on the sideline of the celebration of National Voters’ Day here, Radhakrishnan said, "Unnecessarily, large gathering in front of the CM's house had been organised. That is why CRPF had to come. This was the government's mistake. This type of attitude should be stopped".

The Ranchi district administration had imposed prohibitory orders near Soren's official residence, where he faced the ED questioning on January 20 from 7 am to 11 pm, disallowing any demonstration and public meetings.

Advertisment

An FIR was also lodged against JMM workers and 'Bhim Army' supporters for violating the orders.

The ruling JMM on Sunday had alleged that around 500 CRPF personnel tried to enter Soren's residence without "any permission" when he was being questioned by the ED. JMM had sought an investigation over the deployment of central forces.

In a statement, the party claimed it was illegal and aimed at provoking Soren's supporters who were demonstrating nearby so that they attack the CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, the ED has issued a fresh summons to Soren and asked him to again record his statement between January 27 and 31 in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

The central agency recorded his statement for the first time in the case on January 20 after investigators went to his official residence here. PTI SAN SAN RG