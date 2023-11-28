FIR against seven for cheating overseas job seekers in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police has registered a case against seven persons for allegedly cheating overseas job seekers of Rs 81.75 lakh over the last four months, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to police, the accused had set up an office in the Kharghar area and advertised overseas jobs between August and November this year.

"They collected Rs 81.75 lakh from 113 victims and issued them fake plane tickets and other travel documents. None of them got any job," the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far.

Police suspect that many job-seekers might have fallen prey to the modus operandi used by the accused persons, identified as Ravi Singh, SK Singh, Sonia Sharma, Ali Siraj, Sandeep, Samar Khan, and Aditya Singh.

A case has been registered under the charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal breach under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK