FIR against six for duping businessman, his relative of Rs 4 crore over investment with ‘high’ returns

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane have registered a case against six people for allegedly defrauding a businessman and his relative of nearly Rs 4 crore after persuading them to invest in a business with “high” returns, an official said on Saturday.

The businessman from Dombivali and his relative were cheated between September 2021 and until recently, the official said.

The accused, who claimed to be associated with a company, got in touch with the victims and lured them to invest in their online business promising “high” returns, said the station house officer of Khadakpada police station.

The fraudsters also shared fake documents with the complainants to convince them that they were into some genuine business, he said.

Over nearly two years, they extracted Rs 3.95 crore from the businessman and his relative. The victims approached the police after the accused failed to pay them any money, the official said.

Based on their complaint, the police on Friday registered an FIR (first information report) under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act against Vaseem Razakhan, Arsla Hafiz, Nikita Sood, Himanshu Saraswat, Dipanshu Saraswat, and Sohel Raza Khan.

No arrests have been made yet, the official added. PTI COR NR