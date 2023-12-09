FIR against six over ‘irregularities’ in transactions of Maharashtra Tribal Development Corporation

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) The Thane rural police in Maharashtra have registered a case against six persons, including officials of the Tribal Development Corporation, over alleged irregularities in TDC’s transactions worth Rs 1.6 crore, an official said on Saturday.

The official said there was alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds in connection with the procurement of 5,120.86 quintals of food grains, valued at Rs 1.56 crore, and the purchase of pre-used 12,803 tarpaulin sheets worth Rs 4.2 lakh between October 2022 and March 2023.

Based on the complaint of a TDC official from Shahpur, the Kinhavali police on Thursday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public, servant), he said, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

The police identified the six accused as Harish Daroda, chairman of the Adivasi Vividh Karyakari Shahakari Sansta at Sakadbav in Shahapur, secretary Sanjay Pandhre, center incharge Jairam Sogir, TDC’s regional manager Jawhar Vijay gangurde, deputy regional manager (Shahapur) Avinash Rathod, and commercial inspector Samadhan Nagre. PTI COR NR