FIR against SP MLA from Kerakat for threatening to kill his party's constituency incharge: Police

Jaunpur (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) An FIR was on Wednesday registered against Samajwadi Party MLA from Kerakat seat Tufani Saroj for allegedly threatening to kill his own party's contituency incharge, police said.

The FIR was filed on a complaint of Samajwadi Party's Kerakat assembly seat in-charge Vivek Kumar Yadav, who is a resident of Bankat, following the orders of Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, they said.

The case was registered under Section 351 (3) (Criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death) BNS 2023 at Barsathi police station.

The MLA was not available for comments. Tufari Saroj represents the Kerakat constituency of the district in Uttar Pradesh Assembly and his daughter Priya Saroj is the SP MP from Machhlishahr.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Shailendra Singh said that in his FIR Yadav alleged that Tufani Saroj called him on his mobile phone on September 19 at around 9 am and threatened to kill him.

"MLA Tufani Saroj said that 'we got the Thakurs shot in 2004' and I should be careful or else I will also be murdered," Yadav said.

Yadav had requested SP Jaunpur to register a case against Tufani Saroj citing a threat to his life and property.

On Vivek Yadav's application, the Superintendent of Police ordered the Barsathi Police Station to register a case under relevant sections and investigate.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, the police said. PTI CORR ABN ABN RT RT