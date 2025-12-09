FIR against three doctors for negligence after road accident victim dies at hospital

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation into alleged negligence by three managing doctors of a private hospital in Badlapur city after a road accident victim died during treatment, an official said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered on December 6 under sections 106 (1) (Causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after an investigation.

The complaint lodged by family members of the deceased Praveen Samjiskar claimed he suffered injuries after falling off his motorcycle on November 28. The three doctors at the hospital allegedly told Samjiskar's relatives that he would have to undergo surgery for injuries caused to his jaw. However, he died during treatment.

Nobody has been arrested so far.