FIR against two doctors after pregnant woman dies during delivery

Thane, Mar 24 (PTI) Police booked two doctors of a civic-run hospital in Thane district on the charge of criminal negligence after a 26-year-old pregnant woman died during a delivery procedure, an official said on Monday.

The woman was admitted to the facility run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation on February 11. She died during a delivery procedure conducted by two doctors two days later, police said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivli against two doctors under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (a criminal act done in furtherance of common intention)) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far. Further investigations are underway. PTI COR NSK