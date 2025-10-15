FIR against two for cheating investors

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) Police have launched a search for two suspected fraudsters accused of defrauding investors of Rs 37.36 lakh by luring them into investing in a transport business with the fake promise of lucrative returns, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused duo, residents of Dombivli in Thane district, allegedly misled investors into believing that they had secured a contract to transport consignments from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and needed funding, a police official said.

"At least five individuals fell prey to the claims of high returns on investments and deposited Rs 37,36,100. They approached the police and lodged an FIR after the accused duo started evading them", the official added.

A case was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a search was launched to trace the duo. PTI COR NSK