Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested while his accomplice is on the run after they allegedly used bank accounts of a labourer for making fraudulent transactions worth Rs 2 crore in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The duo approached the 25-year-old victim last November and promised him that he would get Rs 10,000 per month under a government scheme if he opened accounts in various banks, a police official said.

"The victim opened accounts in various public sector and private banks in the city. The accused duo- Bablu Jadhav (28) and Nikhil Jadhav (26)- made financial dealings worth Rs 2 crore from two bank accounts of the labourer," the official said.

He said when the victim came to know about the fraud, he approached the police.

An FIR has been registered against the duo on the charges of cheating and one of them was arrested, the official said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK