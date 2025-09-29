FIR against two for misusing property documents of woman

Mumbai, Sept 29 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against two individuals for allegedly cheating a 35-year-old woman by misusing her documents to execute a purchase and sale agreement at the Worli Registrar's office, an official said on Monday.

The fraud involves 'purchasing' a room, owned by the woman, from a man not known to her and subsequently selling it to an estate developer.

The accused are identified as Sarfaraz Peerzade and Viraj Churi.

The complainant, Sabina Sharif Shiekh, owns an ancestral property in Wanjewadi, Mahim.

"One day, Peerzade approached her, claiming that the room registered in her father's name was slated for redevelopment. He introduced Churi as someone who could assist her in securing the room under the scheme," the police official said.

On this pretext, the accused collected all her property documents. Two days later, they returned the documents, stating that her room was no longer eligible for redevelopment as the government had discontinued the scheme.

A few days later, they approached her again and took her to the Worli Registrar's office, claiming she would receive Rs 5 lakh under a government initiative.

"However, they took her documents once more and asked her to sign papers without disclosing their contents. Upon reading them, Sabina discovered that a room had been purchased in her name from Kamru Bahuda Jabbar Khan and subsequently sold to Sooraj Estate Developers Limited", as per the FIR.

After returning home, she narrated the incident to her family, who advised her to approach the local police.

She lodged a written complaint, and based on the evidence, Mahim police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and breach of trust.

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK