FIR against two godown owners for misappropriation of goods worth Rs 4.5 crore

Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two persons for allegedly misappropriating goods worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore stocked in godowns owned by them, an official said on Saturday.

Complainants Pratik Bharat Relan and his father Bharat Vallabhdas Relan told the police that they import and sell synthetic rubber woods and store the goods in the godowns of father-son duo Jayantilal Dedhia and Jayesh Jayantilal Dhedia.

The Relans alleged that their goods worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore were misappropriated from the godowns in Bhiwandi between July 2023 and January 2024.

Based on their complaints, the Narpoli police on Friday registered two FIRs against the godown owners, the official added. PTI COR NR