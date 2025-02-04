FIR against two police officials, six others for helping Boby Chemmanur in prison

Kochi, Feb 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against two senior police officials and six others who visited businessman Boby Chemmanur in Ernakulam district jail at Kakkanad on January 10 last month.

Chemmanur had been remanded to judicial custody at the district jail in Kakkanad following a complaint of sexual harassment filed by Malayalam actor Honey Rose.

The FIR, registered at the Infopark police station on Monday, names central zone deputy inspector general (prisons) P Ajayakumar and Ernakulam district jail superintendent Raju Abraham as the accused, along with six other identifiable persons including two women, who were allowed into the jail by the officers.

The FIR states that six persons who were allowed into the prison had handed over Rs 200 to Chemmanur at the office of Raju Abraham in the district jail in Kakkanad, which was against prison rules.

The FIR, under section 173 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), was registered based on a complaint received from one Aashish V of Infopark, Kakkanad, police sources said.

Under the BNSS section, the police are required to register an FIR for any cognizable offence, regardless of where it was committed.

The state government had on January 21 suspended the two officials pending enquiry for helping unauthorised visitors to meet Boby Chemmanur inside the prison.

Chemmanur was arrested on January 8 and remanded to judicial custody on January 9. The Kerala High Court granted him bail on January 14. PTI MVG SSK MVG SSK ROH