FIR against Vijayendra over derogatory post: EC

Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI) An FIR was registered against BJP State President B Y Vijayendra by the Election Commission for a "derogatory" post based on a complaint by the Congress which alleged that it disturbed public tranquility, an official said on Saturday.

Taking to 'X' on Saturday, the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said that the FIR was lodged by Flying Squad Teams (FST) of Bengaluru against Vijayendra for a derogatory post on the official X handle of BJP Karnataka on April 19.

The FIR was registered at Malleshwaram police station under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and Indian Penal Code for disturbing public tranquility, it added.

In the post on 'X', the BJP had made comments against the Congress government in Karnataka. The post also had hashtags targeting the party. PTI AMP SDP