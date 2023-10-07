FIR against watchman for unnatural sex with dog

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 30-year-old watchman for allegedly having unnatural sex with a dog in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered under section 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the watchman, who works at a housing complex, after a complaint was lodged by a member of the society.

The incident occurred on the night of October 5 in the security cabin of a school, police said.

No arrest has been made so far and an investigation is underway, an official added. PTI COR NSK