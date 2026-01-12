FIR booked against media outlets on complaint of Telangana IAS Officers’ Institute

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) The city police registered an FIR against certain news channels and other media outlets following a complaint by the Telangana IAS Officers' Institute over a story carried by them which allegedly maligns some woman officers.

The complaint alleged that the media outlets ran a derogatory story, police said on Monday.

In a statement two days ago, the Institute condemned the "false, malicious an unsubstantiated allegations" made against serving woman IAS officers in a recent broadcast by a news channel.

"The broadcast irresponsibly attempted to malign these officers through baseless insinuations and by casting aspersions on the legitimacy of their official postings," it said in the statement. PTI SJR SJR KH