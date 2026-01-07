FIR filed, 5 detained as police probes if violence during Delhi demolition drive was planned

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and detained five people in connection with the violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area, an official said.

At least five police personnel were injured after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd and restore order.

The police said five people were detained for questioning and to cross check with CCTV footage.

While efforts are on to identify those involved in the stone-pelting incident, police is also probing whether the violence was spontaneous or a pre-planned attempt to disrupt the demolition drive, the official added.

Senior police officers said CCTV footage and video clips circulating on social media are being analysed to identify the miscreants. Statements of witnesses and detained persons are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

The FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 191 (Rioting), 223 (A) (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3(5) (Joint liability) and provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Meanwhile, an MCD official clarified that Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque was not damaged during the demolition drive.

The civic body said the demolition drive was carried out in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.

As part of the operation, around 30 bulldozers and 50 dumpers were deployed to clear encroachments and remove debris from the site, it said.

Over 300 MCD workers and officials were engaged in the drive, which continued through the night, MCD officials said.

The demolition resulted in the clearance of a large encroached area, including structures that had been declared illegal by the court.

The police said law and order arrangements remain in place in the area as a precautionary measure.

"The situation is under control and normalcy has been restored," a senior officer said, adding that strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in the violence.

Further investigation in the case is underway. PTI SSJ NB NB