FIR filed against 6 students for 'ragging', 'thrashing' junior in engineering college

Ramgarh, Aug 31 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against six students for allegedly ragging and thrashing a first-year engineering student in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Ramgarh Engineering College (REC) at Murubanda village under Rajrappa police station limits.

A first-year BTech student was allegedly thrashed by second-year engineering students on Saturday after he filed a complaint of ragging with the National Anti Ragging Cell (NARC), they said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital in Ramgarh, a police officer said.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said, "An FIR has been registered at Rajrappa police station against the senior students of REC under relevant sections, following a complaint filed by the victim student." He said that an investigation has been initiated in the case, but no arrest has been made so far.

"The college management has been directed to take necessary and stringent steps to check ragging in the campus," the SP said.

REC vice-principal Nazmul Islam said, "The first-year BTech student of computer science, who hails from Phusro block in Bokaro district, made an online complaint with the NARC of ragging by seniors, following which some second-year students allegedly beat him." Islam said the victim student has been admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment. The anti-ragging cell in Ramgarh Engineering College held a meeting, soon after receiving a mail from NARC regarding the issue, to discuss measures to check ragging in the college campus, he added.

"The management will take action against senior students involved in alleged ragging," another college official said.