FIR filed against judge's son in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) An FIR was registered in Karimnagar district of Telangana against a judge's son based on a complaint by a woman, who accused him of attempting to outrage her modesty, police said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections on February 14 and the Telangana High Court was informed in this regard on Friday.

The woman had recently filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking direction to the police to register the FIR against the son of the judge alleging that he tried to molest and attempted to exploit her sexually last year, police said.

In the petition, the woman stated that when she had approached the police in Karimnagar with the complaint, the case was not registered.

The High Court had on Wednesday ordered the SHO of Karimnagar II Town to appear in person before the court on February 16 and accordingly the SHO appeared before the court, a police official said.

The High Court was informed that an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the woman after which the court disposed of the petition, the official said.

The case is under investigation, police said.

The woman, who earlier worked as office subordinate in Karimnagar, was dismissed from service after an enquiry found that she got the job by suppressing the facts with regard to her education qualification, police added. PTI VVK SJR VVK SS