FIR filed against passenger for unruly behaviour on flight

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 11 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a passenger for unruly behaviour during a flight between Dubai and Mangaluru following a complaint by the Air India Express crew, police said on Saturday.

The security coordinator of the flight, Siddharthdas, complained against Mohammad B C at the Bajpe police station, they said.

The incident took place on the early morning of 9 May and the FIR was filed the same evening, police said.

According to police, Mohammed travelled from Dubai to Mangalore on the night of May 8 in an Air India Express flight and reached Mangalore International Airport at 7.30 am the next day. After the aircraft took off from Dubai, Mohammad went to the toilet and then came out and asked the crew about a person called Krishna, who was not on the passenger list of that flight.

He further heckled the crew by asking irrelevant questions and disturbing the crew by unnecessarily pressing the service button multiple times.

He then took off the life jacket he had on the plane, gave it to the crew and said he would use it after landing. He also allegedly said that he wanted to fly on his own over the sea when the flight was over the Arabian Sea, police said. PTI CORR AMP SS