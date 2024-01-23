FIR filed against Rahul, other Cong leaders for violence during Nyay Yatra: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) The Assam police has registered an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders accusing them of indulging in wanton acts of violence on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Jatra is currently in Assam and the alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders broke barricades and clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati. ''With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act'', the Chief Minister posted on X.

Sarma had earlier in the day instructed the Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.

Singh also said that appropriate action is being taken against those involved in unlawful activities. PTI DG Puri, Jan 23 (PTI) Days after unveiling the Rs 800 crore heritage corridor project around the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday visited the 12th century shrine on Tuesday.

Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Temple Heritage Corridor project, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday visited Shree Jagannath temple here as a devotee and prayed for the welfare of the people of Odisha.

Accompanied by his close aide and 5T (transformational) and Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian, the Chief Minister entered into the 12th century shrine through ‘Singha Dwar’ (Lion’s Gate) and spent about 20 minutes inside.

The chief minister bowed his head before the sibling deities-Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, a priest assisting him said adding that the chief minister experienced the new facilities made available to the devotees.

Patnaik expressed satisfaction over the magnificence of the heritage corridor project which was dedicated to the devotees on January 17. The Chief Minister said that the project will give a spiritual environment to devotees for generations.

Apart from security point of view, the corridor project will also pave ways for the Lords different festivals and adequate space for the visiting devotees.

The 75-meter wide corridor around the shrine is made with an aesthetic look. A number of facilities like toilets, cloakroom, information center, and amphitheater are available for the devotees along with the beautiful green environment, and khondalite stone work. PTI AAM DG NN