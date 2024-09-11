FIR filed against two contractors on complaint from Gurugram municipal body following waterlogging

Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) A FIR has been filed against two contractors on a complaint of the Municipal Corporation of Gururgam (MCG) alleging that the negligence in the operation and maintenance of the sewerage system led to several accidents in Ward 25 in Badshahpur, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station on the complaint by Sanjeev Kumar, executive engineer-4 of MCG, they said.

The civic body said it had issued a work order to M/s Suresh Kumar and M/s Maxworth Infratech for the operation and maintenance of the sewerage system within MCG jurisdiction in Badshahpur in July and June, respectively.

It has been reported that on August 4, a significant amount of water accumulated in Tyagiwada Mohalla. It is the responsibility of both contractors to provide the necessary equipment to address this issue and the agencies were well informed about the problem, Kumar said.

MCG officials attempted to contact both contractors multiple times, but neither responded and switched off their phones knowingly, he alleged.

"The negligence of these contractors has resulted in several accidents in the area, as reported to MCG by the residents. Their behaviour has caused a public nuisance and has tarnished the image of the MCG," Kumar said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against both the contractors under relevant sections of BNS at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday, said the police.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law, he added. RT RT