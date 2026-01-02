FIR filed against unknown persons for pamphlets targeting community in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Police on Friday filed a case against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating pamphlets containing objectionable remarks against a particular community in a village under Sikandrabad police station limits here, officials said.

Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar said the police received information on Friday morning about pamphlets being found in some houses in a village.

"A case was registered promptly, and the matter is being investigated thoroughly. Strict legal action will be taken against all those found involved," he said. PTI COR CDN APL APL