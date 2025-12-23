FIR filed for playing loud music near residential area in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against the organiser of a party for playing loud music near a residential society here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the party was held on Sohna Road on Monday to celebrate the success of Allen group's new project and loud DJ music was played until midnight, disrupting the sleep of residents in the surrounding society.

"The organiser played DJ at high volume in the residential area after 10:00 pm, without the permission of any competent authority and in defiance of the orders of the court, thereby disturbing the peace of the general public. An FIR has been registered, and a probe is underway", the police said. PTI COR APL APL