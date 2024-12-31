FIR for 'cheating' registered against former trustees of Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report against the former trustees of the Lilavati Hospital here for alleged cheating to the tune of Rs 85 crore.

The FIR was registered on Monday at Bandra police station on a complaint by current trustee Mohit Suresh Mathur, said an official.

Between 2000 and 2023, "purported trustees" Chetan Vijay Mehta, Rashmi Mehta and Bhavin Mehta allegedly seized control of the trust using fake documents, the complainant claimed.

Money was withdrawn in the name of lawyers' fees, consultation charges and purchase of medicines and allegedly used for personal use, the complaint said.

Mathur had moved a magistrate's court, seeking a direction to police to register an FIR.

On the court's order, the FIR was registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust under relevant Indian Penal Code sections (as alleged offences took place prior to 2024), the police official said, adding that probe was underway.

Comments from the hospital spokesperson as well as the persons named in the FIR were awaited.

Police were likely to issue a notice to the accused and ask them to join the probe, said the official. PTI ZA KRK