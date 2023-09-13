FIR for hurting religious sentiments: Rajasthan HC asks Ramdev to appear before IO, extends stay on arrest

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed yoga guru Ramdev to appear on October 5 at Barmer's Chohtan police station for questioning in connection with an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, while extending the stay on his arrest.

The court directed Ramdev to appear before the Investigating Officer as and when called by him and also directed the government counsel to produce the case diary in the court on October 16. It extended the stay on Ramdev's arrest till then.

Justice Kuldeep Mathur gave these directions on Monday while hearing a criminal miscellaneous petition by Ramdev praying for the quashing of the FIR.

“The petitioner is directed to appear before the Investigating Officer for interrogation on 05.10.2023 at 11.30 am. The petitioner is further directed to appear before the Investigating Officer as and when called by him for interrogation”, the order said.

The court had stayed the arrest of Ramdev during the previous hearing and directed him to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation on or before May 20. But he did not appear before the investigating officer.

The complaint was filed against the yoga guru at Chohtan police station in Barmer on February 5 by Pathai Khan for allegedly making remarks against Muslims at a religious event in Barmer on February 2.

Chohtan police had then booked him under the charges of inciting hatred and upsetting religious sentiments.

In his complaint, Khan alleged that Ramdev had made his remarks “deliberately… so that a spirit of animosity and hatred is formed against Islam” and that they had “hurt the feelings of crores of Muslims”.