FIR in Himachal against unknown persons for leaking information, documents from CID dept

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) Shimla police has lodged an FIR against unknown persons for theft, forgery, public mischief and criminal conspiracy for leaking information and documents from the CID department.

When contacted, police and CID officials declined to share details of the FIR and or the relevant case.

It was only known that the FIR was registered under sections of BNS related to theft, forgery, public mischief by publishing or circulating report containing false information, rumour or alarming news, lying about crime by public servants, concealment and criminal conspiracy on a complaint by SP Crime (CID) Rajesh Kumar on February 11 in Chotta Shimla police station.

According to the FIR, the SP in his complaint police said it has come to notice that confidential information and documents from the CID department have been unlawfully leaked and are being misused to tarnish the reputation of both the CID and the state government.

An internal inquiry was conducted in some case and it was suspected/revealed that certain CID staff in connivance with others, unlawfully accessed, copied and with ulterior motive circulated the documents, the complaint said.

The documents were widely disseminated across electronic, print and social media at both the state and national levels. This vested interest of the persons involved is a clear threat to malign the reputation of CID and government at large, the complaint said. PTI BPL ZMN