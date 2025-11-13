FIR in June 9 Mumbra train incident: Court rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of two CR engineers

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) A Thane court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail applications of two Central Railway engineers who have been named in an FIR related to the June 9 Mumbra train incident in which five passengers were killed.

In the Mumbra incident, two trains, one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve when some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police.

Following a probe, the Thane railway police recently booked a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under section 125(a)(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Additional Sessions Judge GT Pawar, after hearing the pleas, in his order said pre-arrest bail cannot be granted to the duo at this stage.

Advocate Baldev Rajput appeared for the railway engineers. Additional Public Prosecutor Manisha Pawse opposed the bail pleas, while Investigating Officer (IO)ACP Sudhakar Shirsat appeared in court to present the case and formally oppose the grant of pre-arrest bail.

Shirsat also emphasised the severity of the charges and the ongoing investigation.

The two engineers had told court the accident was a result of overcrowding. PTI COR BNM