FIR in missing 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib political motivated: Akal Takht

Amritsar, Dec 8 (PTI) Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on Monday dubbed the registration of an FIR in connection with the missing 328 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib as politically motivated and a direct interference in Sikh institutions.

Police on Sunday registered a case in Amritsar against 16 people, including SGPC's former chief secretary, in connection with the disappearance of 'saroops' in 2020.

Speaking to the media here, Jathedar Gargajj said according to the report submitted by the three-member inquiry commission headed by Ishar Singh and constituted by Akal Takht Sahib, the SGPC has already taken appropriate action against the responsible officers and employees.

This action had been duly approved by the then Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh, and by the five 'Singh Sahiban'.

At that time, the executive committees had also appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib and sought forgiveness. The SGPC had passed a resolution in its General House and sought forgiveness from the 'Khalsa Panth'.

Gargajj further said this case pertains to financial mismanagement, not sacrilege. He added that the involvement of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and the minister Harjot Singh Bains clearly indicates that this action is driven by "political motives." He said the current AAP government in Punjab has a very limited understanding of Sikh traditions and practices, and termed the authorities' action a conspiracy to weaken the SGPC, which the Sikh community will never tolerate.