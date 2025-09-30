FIR lodged after BJP objects to post on Maharashtra Cong's X handle

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person on charges of provocation with intent to cause riot following an alleged objectionable post on the 'X' account of the Maharashtra Congress, officials said on Tuesday.

The ruling BJP's social media cell coordinator, Prakash Gade, had approached the Marine Drive police here with a complaint after noticing the post on the Maharashtra Congress' official X handle.

According to the complainant, the post mentioned that "BJP should not push the people to their limits, otherwise a situation like in Leh, where Gen Z set fire to the BJP office, will spread across the entire country".

A sketch was attached to the post showing a BJP office set on fire and some people carrying placards and banners in their hands protesting over various issues.

Based on Gade's complaint, the Marine Drive police on Monday registered a case against an unidentified person under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 192 (wantongly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 353 (1) (publishing, circulating any statement, false information, rumour or report including through electronic means) and 353 (2) (sharing information with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), an official said.

A probe was underway into the case, he said.

During an agitation over the demand for statehood for Ladakh last week, a BJP office, a police vehicle and several other cars were set ablaze by the protesters. PTI DC GK