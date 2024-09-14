FIR lodged after 'objectionable flag' sparks outrage in UP's Budaun

Badaun (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A case was lodged against unidentified persons for allegedly hoisting an objectionable flag on a mobile tower in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident sparked outrage among locals who claimed the flag was hoisted by people belonging to a particular community.

Personnel from Faizganj Behta police station later defused the situation. Sub-District Magistrate Rashi Krishna and Tehsildar Vijay Shukla also visited the spot and removed the flag.

Hindu organisations submitted a complaint, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Krishnakant Saroj said a case was registered on the basis of the complaint. The culprits will be apprehended soon.