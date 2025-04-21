FIR lodged after Union minister Bittu claims assassination plot by Amritpal's outfit

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) A day after Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that some pro-Khalistan elements were plotting to assassinate him and other political leaders, police on Monday said a case has been lodged in Moga and two persons have been rounded up in connection with it.

Bittu has alleged that some Khalistani elements linked to Waris Punjab De, an outfit headed by radical preacher Amritpal Singh, were plotting to target him and some other politicians.

The Union minister had claimed that conspiracy has been "exposed" through leaked screenshots of a chat on social media platforms.

Screenshots of the WhatsApp chat purportedly revealed the intention of Waris Punjab De members to target Bittu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the extension of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's detention under the National Security Act for one more year.

Bittu, who is the Union minister of state for Railways and Food Processing Industries, is the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated while in office by pro-Khalistan groups.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday also raised the issue and demanded the immediate arrest of all members of the WhatsApp group linked to Waris Punjab De.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Faridkot Range) Ashwani Kapoor said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act at the Cybercrime police station in Moga.

Two persons who were part of the WhatsApp group -- one of them from Moga and another from Khanna -- have been rounded up, Kapoor said.

The DIG said four persons have been identified so far, adding that efforts were on to identify other members of the WhatsApp group.

Akali Dal leader Majithia, who was also a target in the purported leaked chat, demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency.

Asserting that Amritpal was a 'dhongi' (hypocrite) and not a 'pracharak' (preacher), Majithia claimed that Amritpal and his family had always supported the Congress.

The SAD leader also released some screenshots of the WhatsApp conversations, in which 'Waris Punjab De' members seem to be asking while they are ready to be "martyrs", would their families be looked after in case they did carry out the assassinations.

He also released a purported audio clip of the group in which a woman can be heard instigating its members.

Majithia said he had opposed Amritpal on principles, especially when the latter used the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield to attack the Ajnala police station to free a supporter in 2023.

"This is the reason why I am being targeted now", said Majithia.

Amritpal (32) is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail. He was put in detention under the NSA after he was arrested on April 23, 2023.

Amritpal, who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23, 2023, following a more than a month-long manhunt. PTI CHS SKY SKY