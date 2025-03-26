FIR lodged against 10 named, 200 unknown individuals in Hazaribag clash: Minister

Ranchi, Mar 26 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against 10 named and 200 unidentified individuals in connection with a clash and stone-pelting incident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag, a minister said in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The clash between two communities broke out over playing of an objectionable song during the procession, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Radha Krishna Kishore said that the incident occurred when the procession, known as Mangla Julus, was travelling from Panch Mandir Chowk to Jhanda Chowk.

"When the procession reached a nearby chowk, a confrontation between two communities broke out over the playing of an objectionable song, and stones were pelted from both sides.

"Police and magistrates present at the scene attempted to calm the crowd, but the stone-pelting intensified from both groups. Subsequently, the police fired two rounds into the air to control the situation and protect government and private properties," Kishore informed the House after the lunch break.

He added that additional police forces and magistrates were deployed in sensitive areas and routes after the situation was brought under control.

"Based on a complaint from a deployed magistrate, a case has been registered against five named persons from each community and 200 unidentified individuals at Sadar police station. Currently, the situation is peaceful and under control," Kishore said.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the "stone-pelting" incident allegedly targeting a religious procession in Hazaribag.

Trooping into the Well of the House, the BJP MLAs demanded stern action against the perpetrators and proper security arrangements during Hindu festivals.

The government assured the House that action would be taken against elements creating disturbances in a bid to maintain the communal harmony of the state.

As the House assembled for the day at around 11 am, BJP legislators raised the Hazaribag issue and demanded a discussion on it.

The MLAs trooped into the well of the House in support of their demand.

The Speaker urged them to allow the Question Hour to proceed.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said the incident that occurred in Hazaribag was not only serious but also sad.

"Why are disturbances created only during Hindu festivals, while no such incidents happen during others' festivals? Such incidents encourage disturbing elements. I urge the government to take cognizance of the incident and take serious action," Marandi said in the House.

He also urged the government to use modern technologies such as drones, CCTV cameras, and other technical gadgets to identify people who throw stones and bottles at processions.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs minister Radha Krishna Kishore said the incident was under the government's cognizance.

"The government will investigate the reasons behind the incident and take appropriate action. The government is serious about maintaining communal harmony of the state," Kishore said.

Kishore assured that after gathering details of the incident, he would inform the House in the second half.

Thereafter, the day's proceedings in the House began.

Stones were allegedly pelted during a religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, triggering tension in the area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Jama Masjid on Tuesday when a Mangla procession was underway as part of the Ram Navami celebration, Hazaribag Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parameshwar Kamti said. PTI SAN SAN RG