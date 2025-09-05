FIR lodged against 6 Maoists after two policemen killed in gunfight in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 5 (PTI) A FIR has been lodged against six members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a Maoist splinter group, on Friday in connection with a gunfight, in which two policemen were killed and one was injured, police said.

The FIR was lodged against self-styled TSPC zonal commander Shashikant Ganjhu, cadres Mukhdev Yadav, Umesh Singh Kharwar, Rohini Ganjhu, Kuldip, and an unidentified person, they said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and members of the proscribed TSPC outfit around 12.30 am on Thursday in Kedal village in Manatu police station area in Palamu district.

Constables Santan Mehta and Sunil Ram were killed in the gunfight, while one person was injured, who is undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

Lesliganj Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said the FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Manatu police station in-charge Nirmal Oraon.

"A massive search operation has been launched in the area following the encounter. A large number of central and state security forces have been deployed in the Manatu and Tarhasi police station areas, and raids are being carried out to nab the TSPC members," he said. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD