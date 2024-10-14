FIR lodged against BJP Sonbhadra office-bearer for disturbing communal harmony

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Monday against BJP office-bearer on charges of disturbing communal harmony.

According to the police, BJP Dala block vice president Manish Tiwari, allegedly tried to disturb communal harmony by making objectionable comments on Facebook.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the Dala police outpost in-charge Shiv Kumar Singh in Chopan police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said on the basis of the said complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under Section 302 (hurting religious sentiments) and 353 (2) (intentionally spreading false rumours about a religion) of the BNS.

BJP Sonbhadra district president Nandlal Gupta said Tiwari has denied having made any such comments. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS