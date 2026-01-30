FIR lodged against builder, project head over open waterlogged pit in Greater Noida

Noida, Jan 30 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a builder and his project head in Greater Noida's Rabupura area for allegedly leaving a large open pit filled with polluted water near a public road, posing risks to public health and safety, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered after a sub-inspector, during patrolling on January 28 in Sector 22D of Star City found a "very large and wide pit" dug close to the road leading to Kherlibhav village.

According to the FIR, the pit appeared to have been excavated using heavy machinery and had remained waterlogged for several months.

"Due to prolonged stagnation, the water has become highly polluted and muddy, with rainwater carrying garbage into the pit," it said, adding that the situation was causing air pollution.

The FIR noted that no safety measures such as barricades or warning signs were installed.

"Leaving such a large, open, waterlogged pit near a public road for a long time poses a danger to human life and constitutes a public nuisance," it said.

Local farmers also complained of foul smell affecting their breathing while working in nearby fields.

Police identified the accused as the builder of Star City, G M Pushkar, and the project head, Pritam Singh, stating that both had ignored repeated warnings.

An FIR has been registered under provisions of the Environment Protection Act, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Rabupura SHO Shyam Babu Shukla said further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY