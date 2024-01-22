FIR lodged against CRPF personnel for 'violating' prohibitory orders during Soren's questioning

Ranchi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Ranchi district administration has lodged an FIR against senior CRPF personnel for “violating” prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC during the questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The FIR was registered at Gonda police station on Sunday, he said.

"We have lodged an FIR against CRPF IG, commandant and other personnel for violating provisions of Section 144 in the vicinity of the chief minister's residence on Sunday," Circle Officer, Ranchi, Munshi Ram told PTI.

Ram said the FIR was also lodged against JMM workers and ‘Bhim Army’ supporters for violating the prohibitory orders.

Advertisment

The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 near Soren's official residence, where he was questioned on Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm, disallowing any demonstration, carrying weapons and public meetings.

Sleuths of the ED had questioned Soren for several hours on Saturday in connection with the money laundering case linked to land deals.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had on Sunday alleged that CRPF personnel were trying to barge into the chief minister's residence without "any permission" during his questioning.

CRPF officials could not be contacted for comments. PTI SAN NAM RBT