FIR lodged against employees for criminal breach of trust with fashion designer, court told

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against two former employees of fashion designer Pallavi Mohan for criminal breach of trust for allegedly running a parallel business and using her brand name and clients to sell their own products, Delhi Police told a court here.

The police made the submissions before Judicial Magistrate Akshay Sharma on October 18.

The judge had directed the police to file the case on a complaint filed by 'Not So Serious Trading LLP', owned by Mohan.

Advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla, representing the company, however, claimed that police lodged the FIR after a delay of 13 days since the court order.

The complaint alleged that the accused secretly accepted orders from Mohan's clients.

Thereafter, the accused persons manufactured 'high-end' ladies' garments using the "Not So Serious" brand name, design, and materials, and diverted payments to their own accounts and those of their family members and associated companies.

The complaint also includes allegations of forgery and record fabrication.

Mohan alleged that despite her initial complaint to the Delhi Police, no FIR was registered. PTI UK RT