FIR lodged against five power department staff over electrocution of contract worker in Jewar

Noida, Jan 14 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against five employees of the power department for alleged negligence that led to a contract-based worker suffering a severe electric shock in Jewar, officials said on Wednesday.

The injured worker is stated to be in stable condition, police said, adding that the FIR has been filed against junior engineers (JE), station switching officers (SSO) and a lineman.

Jewar police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said the FIR was registered on January 11 on a complaint filed by Ashok, a resident of Sirsa Khadar village, whose brother works at the Jewar electricity substation.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on January 10 around 3.30 pm in Rampur Bangar village, when the victim climbed an electric pole to connect a wire after obtaining a shutdown order, acting on instructions from his superiors.

The complainant alleged that while his brother was on the pole, power supply was restored by other department staff, resulting in him receiving a strong electric shock and sustaining serious injuries.

Police said the FIR has been registered against Vishal (SSO), Rajendra Lodhi (JE), Govind (lineman), Nitin (SSO) and Kapil Kumar (JE).

An investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility, officials said. PTI COR KIS PRK PRK