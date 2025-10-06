FIR lodged against four police officers in suspended driver's suicide case in Jharkhand’s Koderma

Koderma, Oct 6 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against four police personnel, including two officers-in-charge of police stations, in connection with the death of a suspended police driver who allegedly consumed poison in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, officials said on Monday.

Ratibhan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Koderma, said, "An FIR has been lodged at Chandwara police station against Bablu Singh, officer-in-charge of Jainagar police station; Omprakash Yadav, officer-in-charge of Domchanch police station; Ramesh Marandi, in-charge of Sapahi Picket; and ASI Arvind Hansda. Investigation is underway.” The deceased policeman, Mansoor Alam (45), who was suspended for "dereliction of duty," allegedly consumed poison and died at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi during treatment on October 1.

Alam had been suspended twice in the last few months due to negligence in duty.

He was last posted at Domchanch police station in Koderma.

In a purported video, which went viral on social media, Alam was heard alleging that the officers-in-charge of the Domchanch and Jainagar police stations had harassed him.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.