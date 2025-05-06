FIR lodged against group of youths for violating sanctity of Kedarnath shrine

Dehradun, May 6 (PTI) A group of youths were booked on Tuesday on the charge of violating the sanctity of the Kedarnath shrine after a video of them singing and dancing to loud DJ music behind the Himalayan temple circulated on social media, police said.

An FIR was lodged at the Sonprayag police station under BNS Section 298 (desecrating a religious place of worship) against unnamed persons based on a complaint by Girish Devli, the officer in charge of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee, the social media cell of Rudraprayag police said.

The accused have been identified through various social media platforms, and action will be taken against them as per the rules, it said.

Police claimed the video was made before the temple gates were opened for devotees on May 2.