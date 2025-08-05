FIR lodged against Indore Youth Cong head over WhatsApp status on 'conversion'

Indore, Aug 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against the Youth Congress' Indore city chief for sharing a WhatsApp status allegedly promoting religious conversion, police said on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) city president Saugat Mishra, in his police complaint, claimed Youth Congress local unit president Rameez Khan shared a picture on his WhatsApp status which showed two separate human hearts in black and white colours with the words 'Converts to Islam' written below them.

The Youth Congress leader titled his status in English as 'Life with Allah', according to Mishra.

"Khan through his objectionable WhatsApp status gave the message that if a non-Muslim converts to Islam, his black heart will be cleansed by Allah's fazal (grace) and if a non-Muslim does not convert to Islam, his heart will remain black," the complainant alleged.

Based on Mishra's complaint, a case was registered on Monday night against Khan under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya said.

The complainant submitted some digital evidence to the police on the basis of which a detailed investigation was being done into the case, the official said.