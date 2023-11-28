FIR lodged against Silchar-based writer over book on Manipur violence

Imphal: A case has been registered against a Silchar-based writer on charges of "promoting enmity between groups" through his book 'Manipur Files', which is based on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged at Porompat police station in Imphal East district on November 25 by Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) youth leader Luwangcha U Ngamkheingakpa, who alleged that the writer chronicled the violence in a biased manner by narrating only one side of the conflict.

The case was filed against writer Pranabananda Das, based in Assam's Silchar, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153 A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race or place of birth), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

Das was also booked under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 499 (defamation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy with common intention) of the IPC.

More than 180 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in an ongoing conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki Zo community since May.